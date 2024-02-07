Man with pending case in Olmsted makes first appearance for separate case in Mower Published 4:58 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

A man with a pending drugs case in Olmsted County made a first appearance Wednesday in Mower County District Court to face several counts of drugs and weapons charges.

Adam Alan Penhollow, 47, of Albert Lea, has been charged with nine counts in total ranging from felony fifth degree drugs possession and owning, possessing, operating a short-barrel shotgun through to petty misdemeanor speeding. Charges also include those for possessing ammunition, DWI and possessing a dangerous weapon.

According to the court complaint, Penhollow was observed by a Mower County Sheriff’s Office deputy traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at a high rate of speed at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 5. A radar reading showed the vehicle traveling 80 in a 70 mph zone.

Email newsletter signup

When pulled over, Penhollow was unable to produce a driver’s license or proof of insurance. Also during the stop, the deputy observed several indications of possibly being under the influence as well as discovering two shotgun shells.

A later search discovered several more shotgun shells and a disassembled double-barrel shotgun, brass knuckles, a switchblade knife and drug paraphernalia.

All of this comes as Penhollow is facing three charges in Olmsted, including felony drug possession, committing a crime while wearing or possessing a bullet resistant vest and misdemeanor driving after suspension.

That case dates back to Jan. 22, 2022 when a Rochester Police Department officer arrested Penhollow after learning that he had an arrest warrant in Mower County and noting that Penhollow had a suspended license.

Penhollow’s next appearance in Mower County District court is for an initial appearance on Feb. 15.