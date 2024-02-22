Man accused of shooting that injured two gets probation Published 4:03 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

The man accused in a July 2023 shooting outside of a downtown bar that injured two people has been sentenced to probation.

Hector Ubaldo Serrano Maldonado, 30, was sentenced to three years supervised probation and fined $50, for felony discharging a firearm in public. He was also sentenced to one year supervised probation for the misdemeanors of disorderly conduct and carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, however, those sentences are to run concurrent with the felony conviction. He was fined $50 in each of the counts.

All other charges in the case have been dismissed.

Maldonado was initially charged after an incident not long after midnight on July 1 in a parking lot next to The Bakery Lounge. Court documents say that police initially responded to a report of an assault, but upon arriving on scene discovered that a male had suffered gunshot wounds to his right thigh and left shoulder.

Later, police would discover a second man being treated at Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin, who had bullet fragments in his leg.

Witnesses on scene said the shooting began with an altercation between Serrano Maldonado and the first victim when the victim punched Maldonado, who then responded by pulling a gun from his waistband and shooting at the victim.





