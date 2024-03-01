Lyle-Pacelli boys ousted by Knights in first round

Published 9:03 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

By Daily Herald

The No. 12 seeded Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team had its season come to an end when it lost to No. 5 Kingsland (22-5 overall) 72-56 in a Section 1A Tournament opener in Kingsland Thursday.

Dylan Christianson put up 16 points for the Athletics (13-15 overall) and Chase Bauer added 15.

LP scoring: Dylan Christianson, 16; Chase Bauer, 15; Landon Meyer, 11; Isaac Nelsen, 7; Andrew Fredrick, 3; Jack Klingfus, 2; Marshall Burma, 2

Email newsletter signup

More RSS General

Elizabeth L. Holtan, 83

Pending notice: Dr. Richard Overby, 90

Austin 10U girls hockey team wins District 9 championship

Area bourbon receives top honors at national competition

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections