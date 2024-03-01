Lyle-Pacelli boys ousted by Knights in first round Published 9:03 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

The No. 12 seeded Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team had its season come to an end when it lost to No. 5 Kingsland (22-5 overall) 72-56 in a Section 1A Tournament opener in Kingsland Thursday.

Dylan Christianson put up 16 points for the Athletics (13-15 overall) and Chase Bauer added 15.

LP scoring: Dylan Christianson, 16; Chase Bauer, 15; Landon Meyer, 11; Isaac Nelsen, 7; Andrew Fredrick, 3; Jack Klingfus, 2; Marshall Burma, 2