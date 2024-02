Lions roar past Lyle-Pacelli boys Published 9:07 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team lost to Spring Grove (17-1 overall) 79-26 in Spring Grove Monday.

The Athletics (8-12 overall) fell behind 27-2 to start the game.

LP scoring: Leland Hicks, 6; Landon Meyer, 4; Dylan Christianson, 4; Andrew Fredrick, 3; Shulte, 3; Chase Bauer, 2; Logyn Brooks, 2; Frank, 2