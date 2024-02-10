LIFE Mower County to host 29th annual Rose Sale Published 6:03 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

The countdown begins for the 29th annual LIFE Mower County Rose Sale, a community tradition that brings beauty and warmth to Austin and surrounding areas.

This year’s sale, running from Feb. 20 to March 26 promises a bounty of stunning roses that not only brighten homes and businesses but also help fund programs benefiting children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Advocacy, Special Olympics, Our Place Recreation Center, Peer Power Partners, People First Aktion Club, Youth and Family Support, and Vacations in Austin, the greater Mower County area and surrounding counties.

Key Dates:

• Sale Period: Feb. 20 – March 26

• Pick-Up Day: April 9, between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Delivery Day: April 9, between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ordering is made convenient with online options available at www.lifemowercounty.org/rosesale. Residents can select red roses and multicolored “lollipop” roses will be offered. Purchase a dozen red roses for $19, or $25 with a vase included.

Lollipop roses cost $21 a dozen, or $27 with a vase. Delivery is available within the city of Austin.

LIFE Mower County invites community members to join the cause by becoming Rose Sale coordinators. Volunteers throughout Austin and neighboring communities are needed to coordinate rose sales at local churches, businesses, and more.

Ways to Get Involved

Visit LIFE Mower County Office: Stop by the LIFE Mower County office, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., to sign up as a coordinator, pick up posters, and order forms.

Poster Distribution: Hang up posters with order forms at workplaces, churches, schools, gas stations, restaurants, and local businesses to spread the word.

Email Campaign: Sell roses within your workplace by encouraging co-workers to place orders. Coordinate a group order, and the roses can be conveniently delivered to your office.

Community Outreach: Extend the invitation to friends, neighbors, and family members to order these exquisite roses, creating a ripple effect of support for the community.

For questions or to express interest in volunteering, call 507-433-8994 or email info@lifemowercounty.org.

Turn in your orders and money by March 26, to ensure participation in this blooming fundraiser.