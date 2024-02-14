Letter to the Editor: Eager to see the possibilities of the future Published 6:01 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

I have been a proud member of the Austin community for over four decades and have served on the Austin School Board for the past eleven years. I greatly admire and am grateful for the incredible work in our district.

Having spent my career as an educator in Glenville, education has always been a passion of mine. As an English teacher, coach and adviser, I am inspired by the work of the district’s teachers, staff, coaches, and advisers. Athletic activities, the fine arts, and extra-curricular activities play an extremely important role in the education of young people. I embrace them wholeheartedly.

An education outside the classroom’s walls has a highly impactful, lifelong effect on students. I fully support those coaches, directors, and advisers who selflessly contribute to that significant part of the education process. With their dedication, a whole child is created. As a school board member, I am continually inspired by the dedication of our teachers, administrators, and staff, who tirelessly strive to provide the best possible education for our students.

Throughout my career in education, I have remained committed to ensuring that every student in our district has the support and services they need to succeed. I value staying engaged in legislative and community issues affecting our schools and teachers and am dedicated to advocating for our students and district.

As we move forward with our strategic plan and vision for the future of education in Austin, I eagerly look forward to the possibilities. Together, we can ensure that every student has the opportunity to reach their full potential and make a positive impact on our community and the world. To learn more about the plan, please visit AccelerateAustin.org.

Don Leathers

Austin School Board