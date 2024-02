LeRoy-Ostrander girls hold off LP in OT Published 10:14 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

The LeRoy-Ostrander girls basketball team held off Lyle-Pacelli (1-22 overall) 58-57 in overtime in LeRoy Thursday.

Benita Nolt scored 19 points to pace the Cardinals (3-19 overall).

LO scoring: Benita Nolt, 19; Jenna Olson, 12; Kendall Olson, 12; Maria Almaraz-Nolt, 11; Miranda Nagel, 6