LeRoy-Ostrander girls fall to Lions Published 9:30 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

The LeRoy-Ostrander girls basketball team lost to Spring Grove (17-3 overall) 67-45 in LeRoy Thursday.

Benita Nolt delivered 18 points for the Cardinals (2-18 overall).

LO scoring: Benita Nolt, 18; Maria Almaraz-Nolt, 9; Jenna Olson, 9; Mabel Johnson, 4; Kendall Olson, 3; Kendra Groth, 2