Koopal scores 1,000th career point for LP Published 8:04 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

1 of 1

The Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team closed out its regular season with a 64-33 loss in Southland Friday.

LP junior Kirsten Koopal netted her 1,000th career point in the loss for the Athletics (1-25 overall).