Knights take down Hayfield boys Published 9:56 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

The Hayfield boys basketball team lost to Kenyon-Wanamingo (12-9 overall) 58-50 in Hayfield Friday.

Gentrell Johnson scored 12 points for the Vikings (4-17 overall).

Hayfield scoring: Gentrell Johnson, 12; Ryan Nelsen, 10; Gentry Jonson, 8; Trent Jellum, 5; Isaac Fjerstad, 5; Damarri Boysen, 4