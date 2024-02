Kingsland takes down Hayfield boys basketball team Published 10:14 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

The Hayfield boys basketball team lost to Kingsland (18-5 overall) 66-35 in Hayfield Friday night.

Isaac Fjerstad scored 11 points for Hayfield (5-20 overall), which trailed 43-18 at halftime.

Hayfield scoring: Isaac Fjerstad, 11; Dawson Meier, 8; Rylan Nelsen, 4; Damarri Boysen, 4; Charlie Walker, 3; Nic Larsen, 2; Anthony Schnable, 2; Gentrell Johnson,