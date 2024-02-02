Jeffrey M. Novak, 34

Jeffrey Michael Novak, age 34, of St. Paul, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Jeffrey was quiet and charming with a lot of personality. In his career, he worked as a pizza delivery driver and cook. Jeffrey enjoyed and took pride in his work. Outside of work, he had a passion for music and video games; Jeffrey spent many hours playing his favorite tunes on the guitar and immersing himself in the virtual worlds.

Jeffery is survived by his father, Michael Novak; mother, Kristin Choronzy and stepfather, Clifford Choronzy; three sisters, Amanda Novak, Emily Choronzy, and Kayla Choronzy; nephews, Grayson, Ashton, and Jax; one niece, Naveah; and his beloved cat, Jan. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Donna Novak; and grandfather, Wilson Bollinger.

A celebration of Jeffrey’s life will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home in Austin, with a time of sharing at 3:00 p.m. A reception will follow at the Eagles Club in Austin. Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.

