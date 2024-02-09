Jeanette Grace Reinartz Doggett, 84, passed away in Raleigh, NC on February 5, 2023, after 14 years with Alzheimer’s.

Jeanette was born in Austin, MN on January 16, 1940, to the late Mower County Sheriff, Albert Eugene Reinartz and Ruth Creegan Reinartz. She attended local schools and was a cheerleader at Pacelli Catholic High School, Austin Junior College and Mankato State College. She received an undergraduate degree in Physical Education and History.

Jeanette met Ron Emil Doggett at Austin Junior College, and they married on June 23, 1962.

Email newsletter signup

Jeanette worked as a P.E. teacher and office administrator before the birth of their first child in 1964. In 1970, they moved to Raleigh, where they settled for life and raised their four children. Jeanette worked with joy and seemingly limitless energy as a mother and a homemaker. She started early in the morning with a smile, a hug and a hot breakfast for the family, and finished late at night, quietly folding laundry, ironing, and watching murder mysteries like Columbo.

She made lifelong friends with her neighbors; joined golf, tennis and wine clubs; travelled the world with her husband and her friends; and treasured family time at their beach house. She was a voracious reader and an antiques collector. In 1971, Jeanette was a charter member of the 1789 Questers Chapter 530, a nonprofit dedicated to the study and preservation of antiques. She served in every officer’s position during her 41-year membership and was active until Alzheimer’s prevented her from attending.

Jeanette and Ron have left a legacy of charitable work in Raleigh, supporting St. Francis of Assisi Church, the Catholic Diocese of Raleigh, Catholic Campus Ministry at NCSU, Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral, Wake Med Hospital, The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Transitions Hospice Home, Habitat for Humanity of Wake County, The North Carolina Museum of Art, and The Triangle Community Foundation.

Jeanette is survived by her four children: Mark Patrick Doggett (Kathryn), Anne Grace Doggett, Michael Sean Doggett (Elizabeth), and Jane Doggett Evans (David). Jeanette was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Anna Margaret Doggett, Lauren Reese Doggett, Kate Elise Doggett, Mary Grace Elizabeth Doggett, Michael Sean Doggett Jr., Christina Blake Doggett, Ashley Grace Davis, Sarah Frances Davis, Ava Elizabeth Davis, Emily Day Evans, and Edwin James Evans. Jeanette is also survived by her sister, Sue Ellen Handy (Jim) and two brothers, Daniel James Reinartz (Denise) and Michael John Reinartz.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years and her brother Thomas Joseph Reinartz (Suzanne).

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, February 15th at 3:30 pm at The Catholic Community of Saint Francis of Assisi, 11401 Leesville Rd., Raleigh, NC 27613. The service will be followed by the interment of ashes and a reception.

Gifts in Jeanette’s memory are graciously welcomed by all of the charitable organizations listed in her obituary.

Condolences may be made online at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/raleigh-nc/jeanette-doggett-11656671

Service arrangements provided by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary’s St., Raleigh, NC.