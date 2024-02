Jamey Helgeson: What is disability advocacy? Published 5:26 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Disability advocacy refers to the collective efforts aimed at promoting the rights and well-being of individuals with disabilities, including intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Advocacy organizations play a crucial role in ensuring that people with disabilities have equal access to opportunities, services, and resources, while also working to eliminate discrimination and stigma.

LIFE Mower County is an example of an organization dedicated to disability advocacy, specifically focusing on individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Mower County. This organization works tirelessly to empower and support individuals with I/DD by helping them navigate the complex systems and services available to them.

One of the primary ways LIFE Mower County assists people with I/DD is by providing information and guidance on available resources, support programs, and legal rights. They may offer advocacy services to help individuals access education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and community services tailored to their unique needs. By fostering a collaborative approach with local agencies, schools, and businesses, LIFE Mower County aims to create an inclusive environment that accommodates and values the abilities of those with I/DD.

LIFE Mower County often engages in policy advocacy, striving to influence systemic changes that enhance the quality of life for individuals with I/DD. This could involve advocating for better legislation, improved accessibility, and increased funding for programs that directly benefit this community.

If you need any advocacy assistance, please complete the advocacy intake form at www.lifemowercounty.org/advocacy, email info@lifemowercounty or call 507-433-8994.

