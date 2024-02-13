Jamey Helgeson: Disability Advocacy Day — Uniting voices for change on March 27 Published 5:51 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Mark your calendars for a day of empowerment and change as Disability Advocacy Day unfolds on March 27, 2024, at the Minnesota State Capitol. The event kicks off with a pre-rally from 9:30-10:45 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda, featuring check-in, poster making, insights into the Minnesota Consortium for Citizens with Disabilities (MNCCD) Policy Agenda, and an opportunity to connect with like-minded advocates for Disability Justice.

Participants are encouraged to register in advance at https://bit.ly/3DbxcOp.

During the pre-rally, a registration table will be set up from 9:30-10:45 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda, providing a one-stop-shop for check-ins and information about the day. Additionally, attendees can unleash their creativity by making posters for the rally, with all necessary supplies provided.

The heart of the day is the Disability Advocacy Rally, taking place from 11-11:45 a.m. in the Minnesota State Capitol Rotunda. This rallying point brings together individuals with disabilities, their allies, and supporters, fostering a collective voice advocating for crucial policy changes.

This is a call to action, an opportunity to be part of a movement that aims to shape policies and perspectives. Mark March 24, on your calendar and join the Disability Advocacy Day to make your voice heard in the pursuit of a more inclusive and just society.

