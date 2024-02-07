Isabelle Reuter: Wellness from within — crafting a heart-healthy lifestyle Published 6:03 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

A healthy heart is the cornerstone of overall well-being, and adopting an approach through fitness and nutrition can significantly improve cardiovascular health. By making mindful choices in exercise routines and dietary habits, individuals can pave the way for a stronger, more resilient heart.

First and foremost, regular exercise is key to promoting heart health. Engaging in aerobic activities such as brisk walking, jogging, cycling, or swimming helps elevate the heart rate, strengthening the cardiovascular system. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity, to reap the benefits. Additionally, incorporating strength training exercises at least twice a week can enhance muscle tone and further support heart function.

A well-rounded fitness routine should also include activities that reduce stress, as chronic stress can contribute to heart-related issues. Practices like yoga, meditation, and deep breathing exercises promote relaxation and contribute to a healthier heart by lowering blood pressure and reducing stress hormones.

Email newsletter signup

Complementing a robust exercise routine with a heart-friendly diet is equally crucial. Opt for a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. These foods provide essential nutrients like fiber, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids that contribute to lower cholesterol levels and improved heart function. Reducing intake of saturated and trans fats, as well as limiting salt consumption, further supports heart health.

Maintaining a healthy weight is an integral aspect of cardiovascular wellness. A balanced diet, combined with regular physical activity, helps manage weight and prevents obesity — a significant risk factor for heart disease. Be mindful of portion sizes and listen to your body’s hunger and fullness cues, eat when you’re hungry and try to avoid overeating.

Enhancing heart health involves a combination of fitness and nutrition. By embracing regular exercise, stress-reducing activities, and a heart-healthy diet, individuals can empower themselves to take control of their cardiovascular well-being. Making these positive lifestyle choices not only strengthens the heart but also contributes to an overall healthier and more vibrant life.

What’s new at the Y in February: Are you at risk for falling? We are offering Fall Safe Course Feb 13-29 register online through our website.