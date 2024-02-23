In Your Community: Hayfield Lions Club holds annual raffle

Published 5:40 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

By Daily Herald

The Hayfield Lions Club held their annual Silver Dollar Raffle on Feb. 20. This annual event has been held for the last 50 years. The funds for this event are raised by selling tickets for $50 each. With the purchase, you get a steak or shrimp dinner, along with two drink tickets. The prizes given out are: two $500 prizes, four $250 prizes, and at least 10 $50 prizes. Depending on the number of tickets sold, $50 more prizes were added. This year, 15 $50 prizes were given out. All money raised is given back to the community in scholarships and other community projects. Photo provided

