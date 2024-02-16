In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Published 5:50 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

By Daily Herald

Played this week at the Mower County Senior Center.

Tuesday results, with three and a half tables, were:

• First place, Jim Fisher and Mike Leidal

• Second place, Barb Rofshus and Joyce Kogel

• Third place, Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe.

Wednesday results with four tables playing.

• First place: Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt

• Second place: Orrion Roisen and Barb Roisen

• Third place: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

•Fourth place: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan.

If you would like to play or learn bridge, come on down to the Senior Center at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday or Wednesday. Ask for Jim.

