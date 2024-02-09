In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 5:45 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

Duplicate players from Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, Rose Creek, Austin and Albert Lea play duplicate bridge twice a week at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Lunch is served at the center starting at 11 a.m. and many of us have lunch before the games start.

Tuesday four full tables played, winners were:

• First place, Joyce Crowe and John Leisen

• Second place, Joyce Kogel and Lorraine Quinlivan

• Third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Fourth place, Theresa Baldus and Bill Momsen

Wednesday we played four and a half tables and winners were:

• First place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

• Second place, Stan Schultz and Tom Flaherty

• Third place, Theresa Baldus and Joyce Crowe

• Fourth place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Matt Koltnow, a tournament director and ACBL member, gives a few pointers in ruling. Law 58B1 states “if a player plays more than one card, but the face of only one card is visible, that card is played and the rest of the cards in this mishap go back into the hand without penalty. Also in the same issue, Bob Fontana relates a story about his partner, Helen Locey, 106 years old. Some tidbits about her were that she was born in the midwest, credits the game of duplicate bridge and poor hearing, as protection from dementia; But her partner and friend cites her success at the bridge table differently than her usual reply. It is the Vodka cocktail, which she has every day around 4 p.m., without fail.