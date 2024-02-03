In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 6:02 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

Duplicate Club plays at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 11:30 a.m.

Players come from Austin as well as Mason City, Iowa, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and occasionally Northwood,and Chester, Iowa. The group is growing in numbers, a little at a time and adding to millions of players all over the world.

Tuesday winners playing four full tables were:

Email newsletter signup

• First place, Barb and Orrion Roisen

• Second place, Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

• Third place (tie) Vandy Newman and Ron Peters and Paul Hanson and Rick Stroup

Wednesday winners playing four and half tables were:

• First place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

• Second place, Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt

• Third place, Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

• Fourth place (tie), Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson and place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Billy Miller, who writes for the ACBL occasionally, penned a note in response to a bridge player about a hand that was bid and played recently.

Billy congratulated and complimented the bridge player’s note and added the following: “Playing against tougher competition is the way to improve your game.”

Shying away from these good players is not the answer. Paying attention to their bidding, their playing, their leading card, their body language all of these and more makes a better player for anybody who follows the action at the bridge tables.

The medical field has good things to say about the game of Duplicate Bridge, especially the advantages for the aging elderly.