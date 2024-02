Hurricanes overcome Queensland’s effort to beat Superlarks Published 9:38 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

Grand Meadow’s Lauren Queensland was effective, but it wasn’t enough as the Superlarks lost to Houston (13-8 overall) 53-49 in GM Thursday.

Queensland finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds for GM (13-8 overall).

GM scoring: Lauren Queensland, 28; Lexy Foster, 13; Gracie Foster, 6; Rylee Schaufler, 2