Hormel product recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergen Published 9:17 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Hormel Foods Corporation has recalled approximately 945 pounds of ready-to-eat spiced deli ham products according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

According to the FSIS, the reason for the recall was due to misbranding and undeclared allergen, explaining that the product may contain milk.

The product was packaged on Nov. 17, 2023.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 199” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Pennsylvania. The problem was discovered when Hormel notified FSIS that retail deli employees observed cheese in the spiced deli ham product during slicing. The spiced deli ham product does not contain milk, a known allergen, therefore milk is not declared on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of sickness connected to the product and anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.





