Holm scores net win for Bruins Published 10:25 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

The Austin Bruins handled North Iowa (9-32-0-2 overall) 5-1 in Riverside Arena Friday.

Vilgot Holm stopped 19 shots to score the win in his first start in net for the Bruins (22-18-2-1 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

NI 0 0 1 – 1

Austin 2 1 2 – 5

First period

(A) Ocean Wallace (Dylan Cook, Nathan Williams) 8:15

(A) Gustav Noren (Will Diamond, Reilley Kotai) 16:32

Second period

(A) Jackson Rilei (Nathan Williams, Damon Furuseth) 2:01

Third period

(A) Austin Salani (Noren, Elijah Brown) 1:15

(A) Connor Brust (Trip Pendy, Camden Markham) 4:39

(NI) Eli Miller (Jack Seaverson, Kash Crawford) 6:17