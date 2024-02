Hayfield girls take home Gopher Conference championship Published 12:49 pm Sunday, February 18, 2024

The Hayfield girls basketball team captured the Gopher Conference championship when it beat Maple River 70-49 in Maple River Saturday.

Kristen Watson paced the Vikings with 15 points, while Jenna Christopherson and Betsy Gillette each chipped in 14.

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 15; Jenna Christopherson, 14; Betsy Gillette, 14; Natalie Beaver, 10; Lilly Beyer, 9; Emily Hansen, 4