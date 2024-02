Hayfield girls take down FBA Published 10:06 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

The Hayfield girls basketball team beat Faribault Bethlehem Academy (11-13 overall) 84-59 in Faribault Tuesday.

Kristen Watson scored 24 points for the Vikings (22-2 overall) and Natalie Beaver added 21.

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 24; Natalie Beaver, 21; Jenna Christopherson, 12; Lilly Beyer, 11; Emily Hansen, 10; Molly Hansen, 3; Betsy Gillette, 2; Chelsea Christopherson, 1