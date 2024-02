Hayfield girls run past Rockets Published 10:07 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The Hayfield girls basketball team scored a 64-42 win in Randolph Tuesday night.

The Vikings (20-2 overall) were paced by Natalie Beaver, who put up 18 points.

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 18; Emily Hansen, 14; Kristen Watson, 14; Chelsea Christopherson, 7; Lilly Beyer, 4; Betsy Gillette, 4; Jenna Christopherson, 3