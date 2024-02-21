Hal Meling, 70

Hal Dean Meling, age 70, passed away February 7, 2024, at St. Mark’s Retirement Home in Austin, MN.

Hal was born November 17, 1953, to parents John and Norva (Chrisman) Meling in Marshalltown, IA. He married Pamela Johnson on December 23, 1971. Hal enlisted in the United States Army where he served six years as a tank driver. He was honorably discharged in 1977.

Hal worked various jobs, including semi-truck driver and security guard. He loved playing the guitar and singing for family and friends. He also loved getting out on the open road, riding his motorcycle, along with friends.

Hal is survived by his wife Pamela; son Scott Meling (David); daughters Shawn Meling (Trever), Sarah Cifuentes, and Violia McKenzie (Jordan); grandchildren River, Kaden, and Hunter Meling, and Daniel and Briana Cifuentes; as well as many nieces and nephews, close friends, and honorary grandchildren.

Hal was preceded in death by his parents John and Norva; two brothers Jeff and Larry; sister Linda, and a daughter, Stacy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Brick-Meger Funeral Home. For more information or to leave an online message of condolence, go to www.megercares.com