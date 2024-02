Grand Meadow girls take down Schaeffer Academy Published 10:08 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team beat Schaeffer Academy (9-13 overall) 67-45 in Grand Meadow Thursday.

Lauren Queensland knocked down four three-pointers en route to scoring 24 points for GM (16-8 overall).

GM scoring: Lauren Queensland, 24; Lexy Foster, 11; Gracie Foster, 10; Rylee Schaufler, 9; Kendall Jackson, 6; Aspen Kolling, 5; Namoi Warmka, 2