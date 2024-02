Grand Meadow girls fall to Rushford-Peterson Published 9:30 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

The No. 6 Grand Meadow girls basketball team had its season end when it lost to No. 3 Rushford-Peterson (21-7 overall) 57-38 in a Section 1A quarterfinal in Mayo Civic Auditorium Wednesday night.

Sophomore Gracie Foster paced GM with 12 points.

GM scoring: Gracie Foster, 12; Lexy Foster, 11; Lauren Queensland, 6; Grace Soltau, 3; Naomi Warmka, 2; Aspen Kolling, 2; Rylee Schaufler