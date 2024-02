Grand Meadow girls bring down Knights Published 10:04 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team beat Kingsland (13-7 overall) 54-44 in GM Tuesday.

Lexy Foster had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Superlarks (15-8 overall).

GM scoring: Lexy Foster, 19; Lauren Queensland, 13; Gracie Foster, 11; Kendall Jack, 8; Naomi Warmka, 1