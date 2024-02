Grand Meadow boys ousted by Glenville-Emmons Published 9:26 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

The No. 19 seeded Grand Meadow boys basketball had its season end when it lost to No. 14 Glenville-Emmons (10-17 overall) 77-48 in a Section 1A opener in Glenville Monday.

The Superarks finish with a season of 0-27 overall.