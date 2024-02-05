First Southland Community Foundation Pickleball Tournament in full swing Published 11:03 am Monday, February 5, 2024

The Southland Community Foundation (SCF) hosted a successful Doubles Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Taking place at Southland Public School in Adams, 14 teams competed to win prizes and raise money for the new community foundation. Money raised from the tournament will help grow Southland Community Foundation’s main community investment fund.

Winners of the tournament include:

First Place: Jim Kitchen and Mary Jo Davis

Second Place: Travis Bruggeman and Coty Kirtz

Third Place: Jeremy and Micah Johnson

Fourth Place: Ron and Zach Heimer

The mission of the Southland Community Foundation is to provide financial support for programs and activities that enhance the Southland community. It serves the communities of Adams, Dexter, Elkton, Johnsburg, Rose Creek and Taopi. Donations are accepted anytime by clicking here.