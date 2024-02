Falcons score four first period goals before holding off Packer boys Published 10:11 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

The Austin boys hockey team lost to Faribault 8-4 in Faribault Thursday.

Matthew Phanchan, Isaac Anderson, Will Fox and Isaiah Heman all scored once for the Packers (4-19 overall).

The Falcons (9-13 overall) scored four goals in the first period to go up 4-0.