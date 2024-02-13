Evie Mohrfeld: Travel open house to be held on Feb. 29 at Senior Center Published 5:45 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

We have been hearing from our travel friends that they are ready to see our schedule for travelers for 2024.

Our open house will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 29, at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin.

At our open house, you will be able to sign up for trips we have scheduled, plus a calendar with details will be available.

This is open to the public. The travel office will return to regular hours of 9:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Some days the office may be closed because we are traveling.

Deluxe motor coaches are our mode of transportation.

We will once again include a one-day riverboat cruise, several dinner shows, a mystery trip, two Twins games, the Minnesota State Fair, and “Nunsense, the Musical” in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.

We will go on an extended trip on Aug. 6-14 by Colorado’s historic trains. This will include six rail excursions plus three national parks with air included. This will also include a visit to Rocky Mountains National Park and Pikes Peak. A schedule with details is now available.

It’s time to get on the road again. We will make all the plans.