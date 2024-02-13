Evie Mohrfeld: Travel open house to be held on Feb. 29 at Senior Center

Published 5:45 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

By Evie Mohrfeld

We have been hearing from our travel friends that they are ready to see our schedule for travelers for  2024.

Our open house will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 29,  at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin.

At our open house, you will be able to sign up for trips we have scheduled, plus a calendar with details will be available.

This is open to the public. The travel office will return to regular hours of 9:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Some days the office may be closed because we are traveling.

Deluxe motor coaches are our mode of transportation.

We will once again include a one-day riverboat cruise, several dinner shows, a mystery trip, two Twins games, the Minnesota State Fair, and “Nunsense, the Musical” in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.

We will go on an extended trip on Aug. 6-14 by Colorado’s historic trains. This will include six rail excursions plus three national parks with air included. This will also include a visit to Rocky Mountains National Park and Pikes Peak. A schedule with details is now available.

It’s time to get on the road again. We will make all the plans.

