EST/WEIS, M.

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 50-PR-24-336

Estate of: Maynard Gordon Weis, a/k/a Maynard

G., Weis, a/k/a Maynard Weis, Decedent.

NOTICE OF INFORMAL

PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s will dated March 13, 1980 and codicil(s) to the will, dated July 1, 1994, has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Mary M. Weis whose address is 202 22nd St. NW, Austin, MN 55912 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 28 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Dated: February 22, 2024

/s/Deanna Verdick

Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

Attorney for Applicant

Name: Paul V. Sween

Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.

Street: 300 First Street NW

City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912

Attorney License No: 107761

Telephone: 507-433-7394

FAX: 507-433-8890

Email: psween@adamsrizzisween.com

Feb. 28 and Mar. 6, 2024

