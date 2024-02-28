EST/WEIS, M.
Published 9:21 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MOWER
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 50-PR-24-336
Estate of: Maynard Gordon Weis, a/k/a Maynard
G., Weis, a/k/a Maynard Weis, Decedent.
NOTICE OF INFORMAL
PROBATE OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s will dated March 13, 1980 and codicil(s) to the will, dated July 1, 1994, has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Mary M. Weis whose address is 202 22nd St. NW, Austin, MN 55912 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 28 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
Dated: February 22, 2024
/s/Deanna Verdick
Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar
Kristine M. Bartness
Court Administrator
Attorney for Applicant
Name: Paul V. Sween
Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.
Street: 300 First Street NW
City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912
Attorney License No: 107761
Telephone: 507-433-7394
FAX: 507-433-8890
Email: psween@adamsrizzisween.com
Email newsletter signup
Austin Daily Herald:
Feb. 28 and Mar. 6, 2024
EST/WEIS, M.