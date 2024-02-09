Essay winner named at Southgate Published 5:56 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

1 of 2

Earlier this week representatives from the Black Leaders and Allies Advancing Cultural Knowledge (BLAACK) Employees Resource Group from Hormel Foods stopped by Southgate Elementary School to announce the winners of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. essay contest. Southgate Elementary’s overall winner was Yvanna Lopez. This annual contest is open to 16 different schools across the United States. The top winner from each site is eligible for the next stage of the competition, where the top three essays are selected and their authors are invited to visit Hormel Corporate for a tour and the chance to read their essays to company leadership.