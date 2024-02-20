Edland leads Rebel boys to blowout win over Wolverines Published 7:29 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

The Southland boys basketball team beat Glenville-Emmons (8-17 overall) 85-41 in Adams Monday.

Nick Edland finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots for the Rebels (20-4 overall) and Jonas Wiste added 10 points and five assists.

Southland scoring: Nick Edland, 21; Riley Jax, 10; Jonas Wiste, 10; Maverick Hanna, 9; Sam Boe, 8; Kaleb Yunker, 8; Tate Goergen, 6; Andrew Timm, 6; Travis Kirtz, 3; Gavin Nelsen, 2; Landon Chilman, 2