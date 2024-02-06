The family of Dr. Roger W. Boughton wish to share the passing of a beloved husband, father, and esteemed community leader. Roger passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, February 5, 2024, after spending the day with his family.

It is difficult to put into words the impact Roger has had on his family and on his community. Throughout his life he always put others first, dedicating himself to helping those around him achieve their dreams and develop into the best persons they could become.

Having served on the Austin City Council and dozens of community boards over the decades, there is not a corner of Austin that has not been directly influenced by Roger. He has contributed greatly to the quality of life we all love here in this town. He was proud to be the “Chairperson” of the Wednesday and Saturday men’s coffee group.

Email newsletter signup

When his youngest child, Matthew, was asked to contribute to the obituary, he asked his siblings, “How do you sum up the life of someone who has done so much for so many?” The answer is not in the words of an obituary, but in the looks and feelings of those who knew him. Look around, there is a good chance the person you are looking at, or the park or building you can see off in the distance was impacted by Roger. A scholarship to help an individual achieve their dreams, a new library to encourage a love of learning, a community bank to promote financial stability for a young couple starting out, a bed in a nursing home for the elder person to live in dignity, a state medical plan so the uninsured could have access to quality healthcare, an opportunity for a young person to experience the soaring melodies of the symphony, or a simple listening ear for a stranger who just needed to be heard. Roger was that person and a whole lot more. He never asked for recognition. He never bragged about his accomplishments or those of his family. He never desired credit for what he did. He just wanted to see the smile on people’s faces as they got to enjoy everything he worked for. His reward, his thank-you was the look on a young person’s face enjoying a play at the college or voting for the first time.

Beyond his love for Austin, Roger was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Roger was born on December 26, 1940. His legacy lives on in his wife of 61 years, Cheryl Boughton, his daughter, Wendy Fleiner and her husband, Bill and their two children, John and Megan, his son, Nathan Boughton and his wife, Michelle along with their three children, Andrew, Alexander, and Christian and his wife, Tiffany along with their daughter, Talia, and his youngest son, Matthew Boughton and his wife, Sara along with their two children, Gracie and Jillian.

Roger has set in motion a legacy of compassion, generosity, and service that will continue to inspire and uplift generations of people. While we mourn his loss, we take comfort in knowing that his spirit will live on in the countless lives he touched and the memories we hold dear.

The family will hold a private sunrise celebration of Rogers life in July at Linwood Park, Ohio along the shores of Lake Erie where he always found happiness with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, we ask that friends help Roger continue the gift of improving the lives of those in our community through donations to the Austin Scholarship fund in honor of his memory. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.