Dahl wins 500-yard freestyle as Packers take fifth in Big Nine swimming meet

Published 12:10 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

By Daily Herald

The Austin boys swimming and diving team took fifth place at the Big Nine meet in Northfield Saturday.

Brent Dahl took first in the 500-yard freestyle and second in the 200-individual medley for the Packers, Zach Evenson took sixth in the 50-yard freestyle and Riley Ferguson took sixth in diving.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Century 431; 2. Northfield 401.5; 3. Rochester Mayo 365; 4. Mankato East 203.5; 5. Austin 166; 6. Owatonna 159; 7. Winona 135; 7. Red wing 116; 9. Mankato West 101; 10. Faribault 99; 11. Rochester John Marshall 44; 12. Albert Lea 24

200-medley relay: Brent Dahl, Hunter Peters, Lucas Myers, Zach Evenson (fifth, 1:42.93)

200-freestyle: Hunter Peters (13th, 1:58.83); Simon Pischke (27th, 2:12.70)

200-individual medley: Brent Dahl (second, 1:58.05)

50-freestyle: Zach Evenson (sixth, 22.62)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (seventh, 320.40); Gage Rasmussen (ninth, 283.30)

100-butterfly: Lucas Myers (11th, 59.34)

100-freestyle: Zach Evenson (eighth, 49.91)

500-freestyle: Brent Dahl (first, 4:59.86)

200-freestyle relay: Zach Evenson, Lucas Myers, Hunter Peters, Brent Dahl (sixth, 1:34.34)

100-backstroke: Simon Pischke (18th, 1:14.07)

100-breaststroke: Hunter Peters (11th, 1:06.49); Lucas Myers (15th, 1:09.63)

400-freestyle: Simon Pishcke, Olin Burke, Julian Koch, Francesco Lorezoni (11th, 4:28.89)

