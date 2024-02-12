Dahl wins 500-yard freestyle as Packers take fifth in Big Nine swimming meet Published 12:10 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

The Austin boys swimming and diving team took fifth place at the Big Nine meet in Northfield Saturday.

Brent Dahl took first in the 500-yard freestyle and second in the 200-individual medley for the Packers, Zach Evenson took sixth in the 50-yard freestyle and Riley Ferguson took sixth in diving.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Century 431; 2. Northfield 401.5; 3. Rochester Mayo 365; 4. Mankato East 203.5; 5. Austin 166; 6. Owatonna 159; 7. Winona 135; 7. Red wing 116; 9. Mankato West 101; 10. Faribault 99; 11. Rochester John Marshall 44; 12. Albert Lea 24

200-medley relay: Brent Dahl, Hunter Peters, Lucas Myers, Zach Evenson (fifth, 1:42.93)

200-freestyle: Hunter Peters (13th, 1:58.83); Simon Pischke (27th, 2:12.70)

200-individual medley: Brent Dahl (second, 1:58.05)

50-freestyle: Zach Evenson (sixth, 22.62)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (seventh, 320.40); Gage Rasmussen (ninth, 283.30)

100-butterfly: Lucas Myers (11th, 59.34)

100-freestyle: Zach Evenson (eighth, 49.91)

500-freestyle: Brent Dahl (first, 4:59.86)

200-freestyle relay: Zach Evenson, Lucas Myers, Hunter Peters, Brent Dahl (sixth, 1:34.34)

100-backstroke: Simon Pischke (18th, 1:14.07)

100-breaststroke: Hunter Peters (11th, 1:06.49); Lucas Myers (15th, 1:09.63)

400-freestyle: Simon Pishcke, Olin Burke, Julian Koch, Francesco Lorezoni (11th, 4:28.89)