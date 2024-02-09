Convictions: Jan. 29-Feb. 5 Published 5:46 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

— Kelly Lynn Bentzin, 48, Austin, was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and fined $100 for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety.

— Raul Briceno, 27, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $900 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration of .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 178 days in jail. He was given credit for two days served.

— Seth Russell Hansen, 22, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Sherry Irene Hegna, 53, Austin, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation and fined $100 for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety.

— Eh Moo La Htoo, 23, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $100 for felony first degree damage to property-value reduced over $1,000. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 12 months and one day in prison.

— April Marie Murphy, 33, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 132 days in jail. She was given credit for 18 days served.

— Tramale Traymond Pitchford, 22, St. Paul, was sentenced to 21 days in prison for felony third degree burglary-steal/commit felony or gross misdemeanor and 17 months in prison for felony fifth degree drug possession-possess schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount of marijuana. He was also sentenced to 24 months in prison for felony third degree burglary.

— Kevin Dean Rasmussen, 56, Rochester, was sentenced to three years supervised probation and find $50 for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 22 months in prison.

— Francis Samino, 39, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 174 days in jail. He was given credit for six days served.

— Albert A Zarate, 32, Albert Lea, was sentenced to three years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony third degree assault-substantial bodily harm. He must also pay $2,378.81 in restitution.

— Russell Lynn Foster, 56, Grand Meadow, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $900 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 178 days in jail. He was given credit for two days served.

— Demetrio Luis Fernando Aguilar, 24, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $50 for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He must follow several conditions.

— Donald Alvin Bakken, II, 30, Austin, was sentenced to four years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony fifth degree drug possession-possess schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount of marijuana. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 12 months and one day in prison. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor possess ammo/any firearm-user of controlled substance. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 309 days in jail. He was given credit for 55 days served. Sentences to run concurrently. He was also sentenced to five years supervised probation and find $50 for felony second degree drug sales-10 grams or more-a narcotic other than heroin within a 90 day period. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 48 months in prison. Sentences to run concurrently.

— Matthew James Dingley, 28, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 177 days in jail. He was given credit for three days served.

— Woodruff Nathaniel Easley, III, 55, was sentenced to 17 months in prison for felony drugs-simulated-manfacture/sell/transfer/deliver-represent a non controlled substance as narcotic.

— Dean Ryan Kline, 40, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony violate order for protection. He must follow several conditions.

— James Patrick Leonard, 64, Albert Lea, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $50 for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 364 days in jail.

— Leonardo Antonio Nieto Vazquez, 19, Austin, was sentenced to 15 years supervised probation for felony criminal sexual conduct-third degree-penetration victim 14-15 actor. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 48 months in prison.

— Tony Viramonh, 36, Austin, was sentenced to 17 months in prison for felony fleeing peace officer in a motor vehicle. He was also sentenced to 49 months in prison for felony third degree drugs sale of a narcotic.