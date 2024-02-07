Convictions: Jan. 22-29 Published 6:18 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

— Jose Juan Alvarez-Bentzin, Jr., 25, Austin, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and must pay $50 in restitution for felony second degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He was also sentenced to 13 months in prison for felony commit a crime while wearing/possessing a bullet resistant vest. The counts are to run concurrently.

— Tristan Douglas Deters, 50, Austin, was sentenced to 75 months in prison for felony second degree drugs-sale of 10 grams or more – a narcotic other than heroin/fentanyl within 90 days.