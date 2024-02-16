Convictions: Feb. 5-12

— Davonte Jerome Drenth-Pitchford, 28, Albert Lea, was sentenced to one years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 106 days in jail. He was given credit for 74 days served.

— Ruben Garcia, Jr., 40, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Phabayo Nygare Gilo, 26, Waseca, was sentenced to 75 months in prison for felony second degree drug sales 10 grams or more-a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period.

— David Farroll King, 63, Kasson, was sentenced to 42 months in prison for felony first degree DWI-refuse to submit to breath test.

— Claudia Del Carme Molina Lara, 45, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $400 for DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Rodolfo Morataya Lopez, 43, Montevideo, was sentenced to 10 years supervised probation and fined $1,000 for felony second degree criminal sexual conduct-sexual contact-victim under 13. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 36 months in prison.

— Alejandro Alejo, 25, Jeffersonville, Indiana, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation and fined $500 for DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Chad Ralph Mussell, 50, Lino Lakes Minnesota Correctional Facility, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for felony fifth degree possess schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount marijuana. He was also sentenced to 364 days in jail for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs, not marijuana. He was given credit for 181 days in jail. Sentences to run concurrently.

— Samantha Rae Ricke, 34, Austin, was sentenced  to five years supervised probation and fined $500 for felony first degree DWI-operate motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance.

