May 26, 1934 – Feb. 7, 2024

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Cleo Osmundson, 89, Adams, Minn., died Wednesday, Feb. 7, in Seasons Hospice House.

A rosary will be 4:45 p.m., followed by visitation from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 19, at Adams Funeral Home in Adams. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams. Father Antony Arokiyam and Father Gregory Leif will officiate. Interment will be in Marshall Lutheran Cemetery in Adams.

Email newsletter signup

Arrangements by Adams Funeral Home.

clasenjordan.com