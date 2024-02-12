Cleo Ann Osmundson, 89

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Cleo Ann Osmundson who left us peacefully on February 7, 2024, at the age of 89, surrounded by loved ones. Cleo Ann was a beloved sister, aunt, honorary Grandma, a loyal friend, and a dedicated volunteer who touched many lives with her kindness, generosity, and hard work.

Cleo Ann was born May 26, 1934, to John and Magdalena (Merten) Mullenbach. She attended elementary school through 8th grade at Johnsburg Catholic School and then graduated high school from Adams Public School. She lived on the family farm near Johnsburg before moving into Adams. She worked at the Pine Room in Adams as a cook and waitress for several years and then at Allied Lanes in Adams. On January 18, 1969, Cleo Ann married Lloyd Osmundson, the love of her life, and after 15 years of marriage he unexpectedly passed away in July 1984.

Cleo Ann was a devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews. She was always there for them, offering support, guidance, and fun. She was also a great friend to many, always ready to lend a hand, a shoulder, or a smile. She had a warm and cheerful personality that brightened up any room.

Cleo Ann enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, playing cards and gardening. She also volunteered for many local organizations, was a member of Sacred Heart Church, and a member of the Adams American Legion Auxiliary. She will best be remembered for exceptional support and organization of local Red Cross Blood drives and fundraising efforts for the Adams Town & Country Pool. She was passionate about helping others and making a difference in her community. She was an inspiration to many, and role model for her nieces and nephews.

Cleo Ann will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her sister Jurine (David) Smith; sister-in-laws, Lavonne Landherr, Diane (Robert) Smith, Donna Osmundson, Ardy Osmundson, her many nieces and nephews, and special friend Maynard Lewison.

Cleo Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Lloyd; sisters and brothers, Van (Don) Binzer, Vernon Mullenbach, Elmer (Donna) Mullenbach, Wayne (Franny) Mullenbach, Darlene (Allan) Mayer; in-laws, Harold (Gladys) Osmundson, David Osmundson, Gerald Osmundson, and Donnis (Bernard) Hukee.

Cleo Ann was extremely thankful for all those that were by her side during the last few months. Her heart was filled with the unwavering support and love provided by those who were closest to her. A heartfelt thank you to Father Greg Leif, Father Tom Loomis, and Pastor Jeremy for their support in Cleo’s spiritual journey and the Seasons Hospice team for their tremendous care and support for Cleo in her final days.

We will always remember Cleo’s love, generosity, contagious smile and her strong faith in God. She will live on in our hearts and memories.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 20th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams with Father Antony Arokiyam and Father Gregory Leif officiating. There will be a 4:45 p.m. rosary on Monday, February 19th at the Adams Funeral Home followed by visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. There will also be visitation on Tuesday morning from 9:30-10:30 at the Adams Funeral Home. Interment will be in Marshall Lutheran Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

As an expression of sympathy, memorials can be made to any of the area churches in honor of Cleo.