Celebrate young musicians at the Harris Music Contest Concert & Awards Ceremony on March 2 Published 5:01 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

The public is invited to attend a free concert at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 in Knowlton Auditorium where the top performers in each age and instrument category will play as part of the annual Harris Music Contest Concert & Awards Ceremony.

The event showcases and celebrates the dedicated musical talents of young musicians across the area. The instruments that will be showcased include: piano, strings, woodwinds, brass, and mallet percussion.

The Harris Music Contest is open to any non-professional young musician living or studying in the Minnesota counties of Freeborn, Mower or Steele or the Iowa counties of Mitchell or Worth. The contest itself happens earlier in the day on March 2 at the Hormel Historic Home and MacPhail Center for the Arts.

This contest is made possible by, and honors, MarySue Hormel Harris, who provides support for the Hormel Historic Home to offer music programming to the community through their Music and Education Missions. Throughout the year the Hormel Historic Home has many other musical events, also made possible by MarySue Hormel Harris.

To find out more information on upcoming community events, visit the Hormel Historic Home’s website or sign up for their newsletter at: www.hormelhistorichome.org.