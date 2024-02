Cardinals’ Nolt collects 1,000th career rebound in loss to WK Published 10:01 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

LeRoy-Ostrander’s Benita Nolt hit a major milestone, but the Cardinal girls lost to Wabsha-Kellogg (3-19 overall) 47-44 in LeRoy Tuesday.

Nolt grabbed her 1,000th career rebound for LO (2-19 overall) and she added 14 points in the loss.

LO scoring: Benita Nolt, 14; Miranda Nagel, 13; Jenna Olson, 12; Maria Almaraz-Nolt, 3; Kendall Olson, 2