Cardinal boys knocked off by FBA Published 9:23 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

The No. 16 seeded LeRoy-Ostrander boys basketball team was knocked off by No. 17 Faribault Bethlehem Academy (8-19 overall) by a score of 67-64 in a Section 1A opener in LeRoy Monday.

LO finishes with a record of 7-20 overall.