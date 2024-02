Burros end Hayfield’s season in Section 1A boys basketball opener Published 9:20 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

The No. 18 Hayfield boys basketball team lost to No. 15 Lanesboro (7-20 overall) 63-48 in a Section 1A opener in Lanesboro Monday.

Rylan Nelsen scored 14 points for the Vikings (5-23 overall) and Austin Dahle added 12 points and 15 rebounds.