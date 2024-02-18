Bruins win big over Bulls to wrap up weekend sweep
Published 8:50 am Sunday, February 18, 2024
The Austin Bruins completed a weekend sweep over the North Iowa Bulls (9-33-0-2 overall) with a 6-1 win in Mason City Saturday.
Ocean Wallace scored his 16th and 17th goals of the season for Austin (23-18-2-1 overall).
The Bruins outscored North Iowa 11-2 over the weekend.
Vigot Holm had 21 saves for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 1 3 2 – 6
NI 1 0 0 – 1
First period
(A) Gustav Noren (Dylan Cook, Connor Brust) 7:30
(NI) Blake Ulve (Teddy Richardson, Jack Seaverson) 15:21
Second period
(A) Jackson Luther (Ryan Hintz, Jackson Rilei) 12:53
(A) Ocean Wallace (Dylan Cook, Connor Brust) 13:21
(A) Alex Laurenza (Austin Salani, Gustav Noren) 18:46
Third period
(A) Trip Pendy (Connor Brust, Austin Salani) 14:32
(A) Ocean Wallace (Damon Furuseth, Will Diamond) 15:39