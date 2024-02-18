Bruins win big over Bulls to wrap up weekend sweep Published 8:50 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

The Austin Bruins completed a weekend sweep over the North Iowa Bulls (9-33-0-2 overall) with a 6-1 win in Mason City Saturday.

Ocean Wallace scored his 16th and 17th goals of the season for Austin (23-18-2-1 overall).

The Bruins outscored North Iowa 11-2 over the weekend.

Vigot Holm had 21 saves for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 3 2 – 6

NI 1 0 0 – 1

First period

(A) Gustav Noren (Dylan Cook, Connor Brust) 7:30

(NI) Blake Ulve (Teddy Richardson, Jack Seaverson) 15:21

Second period

(A) Jackson Luther (Ryan Hintz, Jackson Rilei) 12:53

(A) Ocean Wallace (Dylan Cook, Connor Brust) 13:21

(A) Alex Laurenza (Austin Salani, Gustav Noren) 18:46

Third period

(A) Trip Pendy (Connor Brust, Austin Salani) 14:32

(A) Ocean Wallace (Damon Furuseth, Will Diamond) 15:39