Bruins take low scoring contest against Norsemen Published 11:27 am Monday, February 12, 2024

The Austin Bruins outlasted the St. Cloud Norsemen (19-13-4-7 overall) with a 2-1 win in Riverside Arena Saturday night.

Damon Furuseth scored in the second period and Alex Laurenza gave Austin a 2-0 lead in the third.

Trent Wiemken stopped 11 of 12 shots in net for Austin (21-18-2-1 overall)

SCORING SUMMARY

SC 0 0 1 – 1

Austin 0 1 1 – 2

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Damon Furuseth (Ryan Hintz, Ocean Wallace) 9:58

Third period

(A) Alex Laurenza (Furuseth, Jackson Luther) 4:19

(SC) Hagen Moe (Hudson Blue, Martin Klicka) 9:17